Experts laud state's step to introduce electric buses

KOLKATA: Environmental experts lauded the Bengal government's initiative of introducing eco-friendly electric buses to bring down carbon emission.



"Bengal needs to be a player. It is playing an important role," said Manjeev Singh Puri, who served on the Board of the Asia-Pacific Partnership on Clean Development and Climate and is on the Advisory Board of The Energy Resources Institute, during the two-day long 14th edition of Environment and Energy Conclave with theme 'Journey Towards Net Zero' in the city.

The conclave was attended by Dr Gianluca Rubagotti, Consul General, Consulate General of Italy, Rowan Ainsworth, Consul General, Australian Consulate General, Kolkata and Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Power, government of West Bengal.

The low carbon commute transition of Kolkata with planned introduction of 5,000 e-buses and electrification of all ferries that run across the Ganges by 2030 won the world's seven best climate projects.

In October 2019, Kolkata had won prestigious C40 awards for city's green mobility at C40 World Mayor Summit.

"Australia and India have similar goals in reducing emissions with wide adoption of technologies. Australia's focus is on partnering with other countries to decarbonise and ensure our economies can work," said Ainsworth.

She reiterated that on clean hydrogen, India shares this focus with the national hydrogen mission and Australia has the National Hydrogen Strategy. Discussions of collaboration in this area with India are on. "Australian government is committed to technology driven energy transition just like India. Dialogues are held between the two countries for energy storage systems, energy efficiencies and renewable energy. Australia is proud to be a founding member of the International Solar Alliance," she pointed out.