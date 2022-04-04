Expelled student leader held for threatening Aliah Univ V-C

KOLKATA: Ghiyashuddin Mondol, who had abused and threatened the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Aliah University, was arrested from New Town on Sunday.



The police from Techno City Police station arrested him and seized his mobile phone on charges of attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, wrongful confinement, theft, extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy and other allegations.

The students had demanded the immediate arrest of two others, who were found threatening the V-C in the purported video uploaded on social media. Meanwhile, Trinankur Bhattacharjee, president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) criticised those who had been trying to malign the Trinamool's students' wing by associating Mondol with the party unit at Aliah University.

Bhattacharjee said he was thrown out of the university in 2018 and subsequently dropped from the TMCP unit at the Alliah university. "He is not associated with the TMCP unit in any way," Bhattacharjee clarified. He demanded stern action against those who were involved in attacking the V-C.

"We want the academic environment to prevail in every institution. Those involved in the act will be punished," he added. "A video has gone viral in the social media, in which some outsiders are seen threatening and abusing the V-C. We condemn such an incident. As soon as we learnt about the incident, the TMCP members rescued the V-C and took him to the medical facility for treatment. Currently, he is undergoing treatment and we are keeping an eye on the news about his health conditions," Bhattacharjee added.Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had tweeted to inform that the Chief Secretary had been called to the Governor's House on Monday to discuss the Aliah University issue.

Mohammad Ali, V-C of the university said the students who had entered his chamber had used filthy language and threatened him. Ali said he had contacted Techno City police station and the officer there had recorded his complaint. Subsequently, he did not pick up the call when the situation had gone out of control.Educators across the state have condemned

the incident.