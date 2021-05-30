Expedite the reconstruction work: CM directs Mins, MLAs

Kolkata: Undertaking an aerial survey of different affected areas in East Midnapore district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday directed the officials, ministers and local MLAs to expedite the reconstruction work mainly repairing of the embankments.



The Chief Minister reached Digha in East Midnapore on Friday after taking an aerial survey of the affected areas including Hingalganj, Dhamakhali, Sandeshklhali Minakha, Haroa and Sunderbans.

Banerjee held a review meeting to take a stock of the situation on Friday itself. On her way back to Kolkata, the Chief Minister undertook an aerial view of the affected areas including Nandigram and Khejuri.

Before setting out from Digha, she had directed the state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra to expedite the repairing and reconstruction of embankments.

Saline water filled agricultural lands after the embankments were damaged and water was still sinking in during high tide.

As a result, it is important to reconstruct the same at the earliest.

There are around 12 km long sea dykes along Digha coast. Breaches have been spotted on the same and directions have been given to take up its repair as early as possible.

Similarly, a 72 km river embankment in East Midnapore will also be reconstructed.

Banerjee directed both Mahapatra and local MLA Akhil Giri to ensure proper distribution of relief among the affected people indifferent to their caste, creed, religion and political colour.

Around 25 blocks in East Midnapore were affected including 12 that witnessed the maximum damage.

Around 60,000 hectares of land in the district went under saline water.

The embankments starting from Digha to Mandarmani and Haldia were badly

affected due the cyclone Yaas.

Around 100 km of road were damaged in the district.

The Chief Minister also came to know from district authorities that both the relief work and assessment of damage is taking place simultaneously.

There were some villages where officers failed to enter on Friday due to heavy inundation. The situation in these areas have improved a lot and the rescue team entered the villages.

The Chief Minister on Friday had directed the district authorities that none of the affected persons should get deprived of getting the state government's assistance for the loss they incurred due to the cyclone that hit the state with a gusting speed of 155 kmph.

She also held meetings at Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas and Sagar in South 24-Parganas.