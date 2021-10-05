'Expedite process of dredging work of canals in and around Kolkata'

Kolkata: Directions have been given to expedite the process of taking up the dredging work of the canals in and around Kolkata including Bagjola and Kestopur to put an end to the menace of water logging at the earliest.



The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Cahandrima Bhattacharya held a coordination meeting with officers of her own department, Irrigation and Waterways Department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday.

Bhattacharya said: "Following the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, steps are being taken so that the work can be taken up at the earliest".

Sources said that the directions have been given to submit the detailed project reports (DPRs) of the project at the earliest.

In a bid to give respite to the people of Kolkata from the menace of water logging, the state government has decided to carry out desiltation and dredging of 28 canals in and around the city. Residents of a major part of the city and its adjoining areas including Salt Lake were highly inconvenienced due to inundation after incessant rainfall.

The survey has already been conducted on canals include SWF Canal, DWF Canal, Beliaghata Canal, Monikhal, Begore Canal, Udaipur, Bagjola canal, Kestopur canal and Tolly's Nallah that originates from Kultigung in South 24-Parganas and ends at river Hooghly via south Kolkata. Sources said that special emphasis would be given on the desiltation and dredging of Bagjola and Kestopur canal. The dredging would be carried out as the city's sewerage system is solely dependable on these canals.