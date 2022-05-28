'Expedite issuance of 45K students' credit cards by June'
Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday has directed concerned officials of the Education department to take measures for distribution of pending 45,000 Student Credit Cards by June.
Dwivedi held a meeting with concerned officials of the department and bank authorities who have been providing loans against these credit cards at Nabanna.
As many as 24,000 Student Credit Cards have already been sanctioned while provincial approval has been given
to 19,000.
"There are some applicants who have not shown interest in taking loan even after their applications have been sanctioned. The department has been asked to do mobilisation camps to reach out to these students," a senior Nabanna official said.
The situation will be reviewed again in the month of June.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
The juggernaut keeps rolling28 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Won't allow contractors to sacrifice interests of workers: Abhishek28 May 2022 7:13 PM GMT
A 'special' resurgence28 May 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Busting fatal myths28 May 2022 7:11 PM GMT
Nadda likely to visit West Bengal in June28 May 2022 7:11 PM GMT