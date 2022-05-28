'Expedite issuance of 45K students' credit cards by June'

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday has directed concerned officials of the Education department to take measures for distribution of pending 45,000 Student Credit Cards by June.



Dwivedi held a meeting with concerned officials of the department and bank authorities who have been providing loans against these credit cards at Nabanna.

As many as 24,000 Student Credit Cards have already been sanctioned while provincial approval has been given

to 19,000.

"There are some applicants who have not shown interest in taking loan even after their applications have been sanctioned. The department has been asked to do mobilisation camps to reach out to these students," a senior Nabanna official said.

The situation will be reviewed again in the month of June.