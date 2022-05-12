Expedite execution of rural infra dev: State to release over Rs 530 cr

KOLKATA: In order to facilitate speedy execution and implementation of rural infrastructure development in Bengal, the state Finance department is all set to release Rs 534.46 crore. The funds will be disbursed to 22 departments.



The highest allocation of Rs 137.50 crore will be for the Public Works Department followed by the Water Resources Investigation & Development department and Irrigation and Waterways department which will be receiving Rs 63.50 crore and 58.96 crore respectively.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development department will also receive Rs 50 crore while the Power department will get Rs 38.75 crore. A notification undersigned by Principal Secretary Finance department Manoj Pant stated that the funds are being released to facilitate speedy execution and implementation of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) projects.

According to the notification, the funds to be disbursed is 25 per cent of the Budget provision for 2022-23 fiscal excluding the fund released till date under relevant heads of account earmarked for RIDF projects.The other departments for which funds are going to be disbursed are Agriculture, Agriculture Marketing, Animal Resources Development, Co- Operation, Women & Child Development, Fisheries, Self Help Group, Food and Supplies, Home & Hill Affairs, etc.