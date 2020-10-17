Expect a wet Durga Puja, warns MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Center at Alipore on Friday said that people in the city may get drenched during the Puja days as a low pressure trough will form over Central Bay of Bengal and it will further intensify.



The Met office said that a low pressure trough will form on October 19 in the Bay of Bengal which will further intensify.

As a result, a light rainfall is expected in the South Bengal districts before Puja. During the Puja days it may intensify raining.

The MeT office said that various South Bengal districts including the city would receive scattered rainfall from October 16-20.

North Bengal districts may also receive a very light rainfall during this period.

The city and other South Bengal districts may receive more rainfall between October 21-26 as the low pressure will gain strength.

The low pressure may finally move towards Odisha and Andhra coast.

According to IMD withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon is likely to delay due to formation of low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and incursion of moisture from the sea.