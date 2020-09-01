Expansion work to start on major part of NH-34 in Nadia from Tue

Kolkata: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is starting work for the expansion of a major part of NH-34 extending from Barajaguli to Krishnanagar in Nadia district from Tuesday.



The work for four-lane of NH-34 that stretches up to 84 km from Barasat to Krishnanagar has been held up for nearly 10 years primarily due to non-availability of land.

"The four laning of the two-lane 67 km stretch of NH-34 from Barajaguli to Krishnnagar is starting from September 1," said R P Singh, Chief General Manager of NHAI. The project involves around Rs 1,100 crores and the target for implementation is 3 years.

Patchwork for repairing the damaged portion of NH-34 is also kicking off from Tuesday.

The NHAI authorities have not been able to still procure land for expansion of the 17 km stretch from Barasat to Barajagulia.

Delay in the availability of land has held up work at a number of portions in NH-34 which includes the 11 km stretch from Krishnanagar to Berhampore. Work for 7 km of this stretch is going on presently but the remaining 4 km is at a standstill due to land issue. The work from Berhampore to Malda is also held up at several points due to non-availability of land. Work has not started at Farakka too due to collapse of an under-construction bridge in Baishnabnagar area in Malda on February 20 this year.

Work of four laning from Malda to Raiganj is going on with the land issue already sorted out. The work of Dalkhola- Bypass is expected to be over by 2021. The rest of the portion from Dalkhola to Raiganj will end by 2022.

"We are constantly in touch with the state government to sort out issues related to land," said a senior NHAI official.

NH-34 that connects Barasat in North 24-Parganas to Dalkhola in North Dinajpur is considered as a lifeline between north and south Bengal.