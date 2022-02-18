Exhibition on 'Art of Bengal' inaugurated for civil servants

KOLKATA: The civil servants posted in the state will now be acquainted with the basic contours of Bengal's geography, history, art and culture at Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute (NSATI).



The Institute that has undertaken a complete restructuring of its syllabus has published a little booklet "Banglar Parichay: Introducing Bengal", where outlines of geography, history, culture etc of Bengal have been delineated. The booklet and a permanent exhibition titled 'Art of Bengal: History, Tradition and Transition to Modernism'

was inaugurated on Wednesday at NSATI by Chief

Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Director General of the Institute

Alapan Bandyopadhyay and chairman of the West Bengal Heritage Commission Suvaprasanna.