Exhibition gallery on the sketches of Nandalal Bose opened

Kolkata: A unique gallery containing post cards with sketches drawn on them by Nandalal Bose has been opened at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark.



At the gallery, 21card paintings and two other paintings of Acharya Bose have been displayed.

He had drawn the sketches on one side of the postcard and letter on the other side. The card paintings are very rare in India.

Indushudha Ghosh had received 11 postcards and one hand dispatched painted card. Ramendranath Chakraborty and Gita Roy had received one postcards each. Most of the recipients were students of Bose. Most of the letters were written after Puja expressing his best wishes.

Bose had designed the sketches that one finds on the pages of the first edition of the Indian Constitution. Under the influence of Gandhiji ,he had decorated the pavilions at Faizpur Congress in 1937 and Haripura Congress in 1938. In 1911, Bose along with three colleagues went to Ajanta to copy the mural paintings with active support from Sister Nivedita.

In 1923 he became the principal of Kala Bhavan and retired in 1951.