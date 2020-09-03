Excise dept revenue at 98% compared to same period of 2019

Kolkata: The excise revenue collection of the state in the time period between May and August this year has reached 98 per cent to that of the corresponding period of 2019. It has become possible despite the lockdown situation this year.



The liquor shops had reopened on May 4 outside containment zones after remaining closed for around 42 days since the lockdown was imposed in March.

"Usually there used to be excise revenue generation of something between Rs 900 to Rs 950 crore a month before the lockdown was imposed. So the revenue generation in the period of May to August was around Rs 3,600 crore. This year, in the same time period, the revenue generation has touched 98 per cent to that of in the last year's corresponding period despite the lockdown situation," said the state Excise Commissioner Uma Sankar S.

It has become possible despite there being a complete lockdown on nine days in July and August when all the 2,500 off-shops remained closed. While nothing such has taken place in 2019.

Sources said that the volume of sales has, however, dropped in this time period by around 20 percent compared to that of in a normal time. According to the experts, the revenue generation has been maintained close to that of last year despite the drop in sale as the sales tax on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country made liquor was increased from zero to 30 percent. At the same time the state government has allowed

home delivery of liquor and there was memorandum of understanding (MoU) with e-commerce giants including Big Basket, Amazon, Swiggy and Zomato for the same.

Recently, the state government has allowed serving of liquor at restro-bars. According to officials of the state Excise directorate, liquor sale will go up by around 15 to 20 percent with the resumption of the service. It will also result in generation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) as well. The reason being food will also be served along with the beverages.

The state government has also decided to restructure the "duty structure" imposed on liquor. Sources said that it will be imposed in phases from the next month.