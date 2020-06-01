Examiners asked to submit corrected answer scripts within 48 hours

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed all the examiners who have not yet submitted their allotted answer scripts and marks foil to the head examiners to do so within 48 hours.



A notification in this regard undersigned by President of WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly was issued on Sunday mentioning that it should be treated as urgent. The Head Examiners have also been directed to

submit their balance marks (scrutinised) to their concerned regional offices or to the

office of the Deputy Secretary (Examination) at Nivedita Bhawan in Salt Lake within 48 hours after receiving

the answer scripts and

marks foil from the examination. The Board has further instructed the examiners to carry their appointment letter along with the notification while travelling for submitting marks and answer scripts. The WBBSE is trying its best to publish results of the Madhyamik examination by mid July. "My residence is located in a containment zone in

Howrah. So it is difficult for me to reach to my head examiner and hand over answer scripts. I feel that there are some more teachers who might face similar

problem. I will communicate my problem to the Board and I am sure that they will

understand my practical problem in carrying out the notification," said a teacher of a government aided school in Howrah. The Madhyamik examination this year had started on February 18 and ended on February 27. 1015888 candidates had appeared for the examination.

Usually the results of the Madhyamik examination is published by the end of May. But the process has been delayed due to lockdown as a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Board usually takes a month time in bringing out results after the answer scripts reach its office through the head examiners after following several procedures. "So if all the answer scripts reach the Board office by mid June , then the results can be published by July," said a senior WBBSE official.