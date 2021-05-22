Ex-TMC MLA dies of Covid

KOLKATA: Ajay Dey, former Trinamool Congress MLA and Chairman of Shantipur Municipality died of Covid on Friday morning. He was 69. He was first admitted to a local hospital. He was shifted to a nursing home in the city. He was on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated.



An MLA from 1991 till 2016, Dey joined Trinamool Congress from Congress. He was defeated by Congress candidate Arindam Bhattacharya in 2016 and by Jagannath Sarkar of BJP in 2021.

He took up several schemes to beautify the religious town and improved its infrastructure and civic amenities. So far, five Trinamool MLAs had died of Covid, including Tamonas Ghosh, Samaresh Das, Nirmal Mondol, Gourishankar Dutta and Kajal Sinha.