Ex-TMC councillor passes away

KOLKATA: Partha Roy Chowdhury, former TMC councillor died in the city on Thursday.



He was 80 years old and was suffering from age-related problems for quite some time.

Condoling his death Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Deeply pained by the demise of Partha Roy Chowdhury. He was a former Councillor and a valuable member of the All India Trinamool Congress family. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family members, loved ones and supporters. May his soul rest in peace."

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs minister,

recollected his long association with Roy

Chowdhury. Roy Chowdhury was a close

aide of Priya Ranjan Das Munshi. "I knew him for more than 50 years. He was my neighbour. We used to do politics together in Congress," he said.