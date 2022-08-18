Ex-teacher of Hare School facing inquiry found dead

kolkata: The hanging body of a retired headmaster of Hare School in Kolkata against whom a vigilance inquiry was initiated was found from his residence of Debipur at Memari in East Burdwan on Wednesday morning. The state Education department has formed a three-member internal committee for probing the allegations of denial of pension to the victim.



State Education minister Bratya Basu termed the death of Sunil Kumar Das as unfortunate and shocking. "He was awarded with Siksha Ratna by the state government in September 2019 following which only six days later, a vigilance probe was initiated against him for alleged financial irregularities," he added.

Basu said that when the matter came before the knowledge of the department provisional pension was started.

"I have been informed that the final report regarding vigilance has been submitted some days back. I have not yet seen the same. However, since such a shocking incident has occurred , we have formed a three-member committee led by a senior special secretary, comprising a representative from our financial advisor who will examine the matter. This internal committee will find out the details of the entire case and the issue of pension and will submit a detailed report," Basu said. The victim's wife has alleged that her husband was suffering from depression for not getting pension.