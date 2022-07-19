Ex-postmaster held for siphoning off over Rs 5 cr from customer accounts
kolkata: The police have arrested the former Post Master of Sinthi post office for allegedly siphoning off more than Rs five crore from the customers accounts to multiple fake accounts created by him on Monday morning.
Koushik Pal, the former Post Master was picked up from a guest house in Kanchrapara of North 24-Parganas.
It had been alleged during 2019, when Pal was the Post Master of Sinthi police station had siphoned off Rs 5.59 crore using forged documents from 542 accounts registered in the name of 83 customers.
He had transferred the money to 32 fake accounts which were created by him.
During October in 2019, a complaint was lodged at the Sinthi police station but cops failed to trace Pal.
The investigation was later taken over by the Detective Department. On Monday cops were tipped off that Pal is hiding in a guest house of Kanchrapara.
Immediately a police team conducted a raid and nabbed him.
