Ex-Navy staff's body fished out of pond

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the recovery of body parts of a former Indian Navy personnel from a pond in Baruipur on Thursday night.



The victim, identified as Ujjwal Chakraborty (55), was working in a private security service provider agency. He was missing since November 14.

According to sources, on Thursday night a resident of Dihi area on Baruipur-Mallikpur road saw the body floating in the water partially wrapped in a plastic.

Immediately Baruipur police station was informed. Cops fished out the body and found that the hands and legs were chopped off and missing. On Friday, fishing nets were used to search for the missing body parts but nothing was found.After identification Chakraborty's family was informed who had lodged a missing diary on November 14 night. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe. Police have sent the body for autopsy and are trying to find out his whereabouts since November 14. It is suspected that murder of Chakraborty might have been planned by the miscreant(s). Cops are checking details of his mobile phone call records and its tower location details. Also his family members are being questioned to find out if he had any enmity with anyone.