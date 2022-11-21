Ex-Navy staff death case: Wife and son held for murder

Kolkata: Police on Sunday morning recovered a few body parts that were missing in the murder case of former Indian Navy personnel Ujjwal Chakraborty in Baruipur.

Police on Saturday arrested the wife and son of Ujjwal for allegedly murdering him. They were produced at the Baruipur Court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody for 12 days.

The duo reportedly confessed that they had came up with the idea of chopping off the body in order to dump those secretly from the heinous murder case of Delhi where a woman was murdered by her live in partner and the body was chopped off into 35 pieces.

On Sunday Ujjwal's wife Shyamali Chakraborty and his son Joy Chakraborty were arrested after several hours of interrogation. The duo reportedly confessed that they killed Ujjwal over family dispute. On Sunday when Shyamali was being taken to the Baruipur court, she confessed her crime before the media persons and claimed that Ujjwal used to assault her every day in an inebriated condition. Thus she and her son were frustrated and decided to kill Ujjwal.

On November 14, an altercation had broken out between Ujjwal and Shyamali in presence of their son. Joy had also got involved in the altercation with his father. Suddenly, out of anger he started assaulting Ujjwal due to which he died. Later the mother and son duo planned to cut Ujjwal's body into pieces for dumping the body parts without being noticed by anyone. The body was cut into six pieces in the bathroom and dumped a few in the pond.