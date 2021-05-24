Ex-Nalhati MLA dies post Covid

KOLKATA: Moinuddin Sams, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, died at his Birbhum residence on Sunday.

He was 54-year-old. Moinuddin was the son of late Kalimuddin Sams, Forward Bloc leader and former state minister.

Moinuddin was admitted to a private nursing home in the city after he complained of breathing distress on May 5. He tested Covid positive. He was released from the nursing home on Wednesday and returned to his house in Birbhum. He died on early Sunday morning. Sams started his political career in Forward Bloc. He joined TMC and became an MLA from Nalhati in Birbhum in 2016. He was denied ticket in 2021. He wanted to rejoin Forward Bloc but the Left Front did not allow him to do so. Finally, he contested from Nalhati as an Independent candidate in 2021.