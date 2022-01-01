Ex-Kolkata CP Soumen Mitra becomes Director of Training

KOLKATA: Former Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director of Training in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday.



Mitra retired from the service as Commissioner of Kolkata Police on Friday and handed over the charge to Vineet Goyal. In the evening, he was re-employed as the OSD and Director, Training for two years. Apart from Mitra, retired IPS officer Sudhir Mishra has been appointed as the OSD, Police Headquarters in the rank of DGP for one year. Also, A. K. Maliwal who was serving as the OSD, Training and Research in the rank of DGP after his retirement, has been posted as the OSD, West Bengal Police Directorate.

While Mitra and other two IPS officers were reappointed in the ex-cadre posts, Rajeev Kumar has been promoted to the rank of DGP on Friday. Kumar is presently posted as the Principle Secretary in the Information Technology and Electronics department in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG). Apart from Kumar, Sanjoy Mukherjee who was posted as the Administrator, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the rank of ADG has been promoted to the rank of DGP in the same post.

Supratim Sarkar, who is the Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar in the rank of Inspector General (IG) has been promoted to the ADG rank. R Rajasekaran IG, Bankura range has been promoted and posted as the ADG in the Anti-Corruption Branch. Rajesh Kumar Singh, IG (Mordenisation and Coordination) and K Jayaraman, IG (Headquarters) II have been promoted to the rank of ADG.

These apart, Mitesh jain, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Civil Defence has been promoted to the rank of IG in the same department. Also DIG, Murshidabad range, Sunil Kumar Choudhary has been made the IG, Bankura range on promotion. Sabyasachi Raman Mishra, who was the DIF in the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF), has been made the IG, CIF. Parul Kush Jain, who was in the compulsory waiting in the rank of DIG, has been posted as the IG, Traffic on promotion. Dip Narayan Goswami, who was the DIG in the Special Task Force (STF), had been promoted to the rank of IG. Md. Imran Wahab, who was the Special IG, Correctional Services has been made the IG, Correctional services.

Rashid Munir Khan, who was the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Suburban (Jadavpur) division in the Kolkata Police has been posted as the DIG, Murshidabad range on promotion. He will be replaced by Awadhesh Pathak, who was the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Siliguri. Jaspreet Singh who was the SP, STF in Siliguri has been made the SRP, Siliguri.