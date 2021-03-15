Ex-DGP (Intelligence) of Punjab appointed as Spl Police Observer

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Sunday directed the CEOs (Chief Electoral Officer) of all poll-bound states including Bengal to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) brought out by the poll panel to avoid similar incidents like the injury to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram last



Wednesday.

The Commission appointed former DGP Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for Bengal.

According to Commission, Sharma would be the second Special Police Observer, in addition Vivek Dubey, for conduction of elections in West Bengal.

"The security of star campaigners becomes far more sensitive during the election period because of additional criticality due to possible proximity with large crowds. So the District Election Officers (DEOs) and the police top brass should strictly follow SOPs in this regard as spelt out by Commission should be followed strictly," said an ECI official.

The SOPs include advance detailed programme, necessary permissions to hold rallies or road shows, deployment, use of bullet proof vehicle, if required as per security category of protectee, deployment on pre decided route(s), observance of provisions of The Motor Vehicle Act, etc

The Chief Electoral Officers has been directed to bring it to the notice of all political parties and candidates, for strict compliance of the security of the star campaigners as per the category of protection and local threat assessment in accordance with

extant SOPs.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Electoral Officer has directed all District Election Officers in a video conference to issue necessary instructions so that the Returning Officers are extra cautious about errors in nomination papers filed by the political parties.

During scrutiny the nominations of all political parties should be checked properly and error if any should be immediately brought to their notice so that they can correct the same.

During the first phase of elections scheduled on March 27 in which 30 Assembly constituencies are going for polls the nomination papers of 13 candidates has been cancelled which includes Trinamool Congress's candidate from Joypur in Purulia

Ujjwal Kumar.

The largest number of nominations have been cancelled from Baghmundi Assembly constituency in Purulia.

For the second phase of polls on April 1 in which 30 Assembly constituencies

are going for polls, the nomination dates have ended on Friday.

177 candidates of different political parties have filed nominations.

The scrutiny will take place on Monday.