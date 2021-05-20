Ex-CM Buddhadeb, his wife stable after testing positive

KOLKATA: The health condition of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is stated to be stable on Wednesday after he tested positive for Covid late on Tuesday evening. He has been undergoing treatment in home isolation.



His wife Mira Bhattacharjee, who also tested positive for Covid, was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore as she complained about respiratory distress. Former Chief Minister Bhattacharjee, however, expressed reluctance to get admitted to the hospital. As a result, arrangements were made to treat him at home.

The 77-year-old former Chief Minister is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He needs to visit the hospital for other clinical examinations. But he was not willing to go to the hospital despite repeated requests, sources said. His oxygen saturation level dropped below 90 and it improved after he was administered external support.

Bhattacharjee couple tested positive on Tuesday evening. Doctors are constantly keeping a tab on the former CM's health condition. Their daughter, however, has tested negative. "Mira Bhattacharjee (71) got admitted at 11pm on Tuesday under care of Dr Kaushik Chakraborty and Dr Dhruba Bhattacharya with a history of shortness of breath and feverish feeling with body ache. She has tested positive for SarsCov2. She is a known case of HTN, DM, IHD. She is now maintaining stable vital parameters with oxygen saturation at 98 per cent in room air. HRCT Thorax has been done and there is no major lung involvement, blood investigation reports are satisfactory. She is on Intravenous Antibiotics, Steroids and other supportive treatment. Her condition is clinically stable," reads a press statement issued by the private hospital.