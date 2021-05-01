Ex-captain of women's kabaddi team held for assaulting kin

KOLKATA: Former captain of the national women's kabaddi team, Payel Chowdhury, was arrested for allegedly assaulting her uncle and aunt on Thursday night in Chandannagar.



According to sources, a dispute over the property was going on for the past several years between Payel and her uncle Shyamal Chowdhury. It had been alleged that earlier when locals tried to solve the matter, they were threatened by Payel and her family.

On Thursday, Payel allegedly brought three people and started demolishing the common wall between her and Shyamal's house. When Shyamal and his wife Mahua Chowdhury tried to stop them, they were assaulted. Hearing Shyamal and Mahua screaming, their neighbours intervened. Among the three outsiders who were brought by Payel, two were detained by the locals. Another accused fell down from a roof while trying to flee. He was declared brought dead in a local hospital.

Late on Thursday night, police from Chandannagar police station detained the two men along with Payel and her parents. Later, an FIR was registered against them and all five of them were arrested.