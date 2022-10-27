Event on 'Dehatatva' philosophy in folk music to be organised at RKM Institute of Culture

KOLKATA: A unique programme themed around the philosophy of 'Dehatatva' in Bengali folk music will be held at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture on Saturday.



Titled as 'Bangla Lok Sangeet e Dehatatva', the programme will be presented by Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, and folk music scholar Tapan Roy.

It will be held at the Vivekananda Hall at 6pm. Roy Chowdhury will narrate the philosophy of 'Dehatatva,' which has been practiced by the Bauls over centuries. The script has been composed by Sanchita Dutta. Noted folk music scholar Tapan Roy will sing the songs.

In Baul philosophy, the body is called 'Ghar.' The body is considered to be three-storied, divided into the upper and lower parts and the brain. The main philosophy of 'Dehatatva' is based on breathing, which helps a person to survive from his birth to death.

The most erudite composer of songs on 'Dehatatva' is Lalan Fakir. The other great composers are Kubir Gossain, Panju Shah, Duddu Shah and Jalaluddin among others. There are references to 'Dehatatva' in the songs composed by Shah Abdul Karim and Bijoy Sarkar. Roy said the programme is unique as detailed analysis of 'Dehatatva' with the songs would be presented at the event. The Baul 'sadhaks' do not talk about 'Dehatatva' in public as they consider the philosophy to be a secret one.