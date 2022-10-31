Event: Narratives and songs on 'Dehatatva' mesmerise audience

kolkata: The narration by Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, and songs by folk scholar Tapan Roy enthralled the audience at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Gol park on Saturday evening.



The programme titled 'Bangla Lok Sangeet e Dehatatva' was held at the Vivekananda Hall of the Institute. It was a first-of-its-kind programme that was organised in the city.

Swami Suparnananda, secretary RMIC, Gol Park spoke in brief about the philosophy of 'Dehatatva.'

The programme started with a famous composition by Lalan Fakir, "Samay Gele Sadhan Hobe Na."

Tapan Roy sang songs composed by Hasan Raja like " Kodin Man Pinjrar Majhe Bondi Haiya Re." He sang the famous composition of Shah Abdul Karim "Gari Chale Na, Chale Na, Chale Na."

Roy performed songs composed by Bijay Sarkar and Ramprasad. He also sang Bhatiali and Bhaoaiah songs.

Roy Chowdhury narrated the philosophy of every song and the basics of 'Dehatatva'. He recited a poem by Rabindranath.

His simple and profound knowledge on Dehatatva touched the hearts of the audience and the monks of the Ramakrishna order.