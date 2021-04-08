Even if voted to power, BJP will deprive Bengal: Abhishek

Champdani (Hooghly): Calling BJP's promise of setting up 'Sonar Bangla' a hoax, president of Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee said here on Wednesday that even if voted to power, the saffron party would continue to hate Bengal and deprive the state.



"The BJP leaders are silent about Bengal's dues. The Centre has not paid the GST worth Rs 5,000 crore. Even the state BJP leaders do not raise their voice on this matter. If they are voted to power, they will continue to deprive Bengal and hate the state," Banerjee maintained.

Banerjee urged people to judge the development that had taken place in the area and then vote for Trinamool Congress. "BJP leaders make false promises before the election and never return to the area after the results are out. Narendra Modi had said every person would get Rs 15 lakh before 2014 polls, but it did not happen. They are big liars and I request you not to get swayed by the false promises and assurances," he added.

Banerjee alleged that the Prime Minister and Home Minister were not bothered about the recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. "In Chhattisgarh, 22 CRPF Jawans got killed in an ambush. But, neither Modi nor Shah visited the place as they are coming to Bengal like the daily passengers with the sole aim to take over control of the state," he remarked.

"Sabuj Sathi has helped to bring down school drop-out rates. The girl students have received Rs 25,000 under kanyashree scheme, which has bagged international awards. There is not a single scheme of Modi that has received international recognition," he added.

After coming to power for the third consecutive time in the state, the TMC-led government would give loan upto Rs 10 lakh to the students at 4 percent interest so that they can carry on with their studies without taking any financial assistance from their parents, Banerjee added.