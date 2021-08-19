Eve-teasing: Women cops catch accused red-handed in park

KOLKATA: The Winner's team of Kolkata Police, comprising lady cops, has nabbed an eve teaser from inside Park Circus Maidan on Tuesday night, while he was passing lewd comments at women walkers.

According to police, for the past several days, they were receiving information about a man passing lewd comments at women inside the Park Circus Maidan while they walk inside the park. Though no written complaint was lodged, the team was instructed to patrol inside the Park Circus Maidan to nab the accused.According to plan, on Tuesday night the team went to the Park Circus Maidan in order to nab the eve-teaser. Seeing the police, the man remained cool and acted as an evening walker. Around 8:30 pm, cops saw the man identified as Saddam Hossain, a resident of Tiljala Road area, disturbing a woman. Immediately, he was intercepted by the team. The accused, Hossain, was detained and later handed over to Beniapukur police station.