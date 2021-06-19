Evaluation process for HS & Madhyamik announced

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the evaluation pattern for Class X and Class XII examinations respectively. However, both the Board and the Council made it clear that students who will be dissatisfied with the evaluation pattern will be given the opportunity to sit for the examination physically only after the Covid situation improves. In that case, the marks scored by a student in the written examination will be considered final and the earlier evaluation will stand null and void.



The state government has already announced the cancellation of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in view of the prevailing pandemic. The WBBSE will give 50 per cent weightage each to the marks obtained by the students in Class IX and the internal formative assessment in Class X for preparing the final marksheet.

"We will take into account the marks obtained by a student in the Class IX examinations and the internal formative assessment in Class X to prepare the final marksheet. Both the categories will have equal weightage in the results," president of WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.

The WBCHSE has decided to segregate the theoretical marks into two parts by giving 40 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in Madhyamik examination and another 60 per cent weightage to the subject marks in Class XI. In addition to this, the students will also be judged by their scores in practical examination and project work in Class XII.

President of WBCHSE Mahua Das said: "There are two parts in the Higher Secondary examination. In case of lab-based subjects there are 70 marks in theory and 30 marks in practical and for the non-lab-based subjects 80 marks is in theory and another 20 marks is project. The marks secured in the project and practical exams will remain constant but in the theory part, the total marks (70 for lab-based subjects and 80 for non-lab-based subjects) have been divided into two parts where 40 per cent weightage will be given to marks in four highest scoring subjects in Madhyamik examination and another 60 per cent weightage will be given to the marks scored in that particular subject in Class XI in 2020."

She added that the marks secured by a student in the Madhyamik exam will remain constant and it will be added to his or her performance in Class XI in 2020 and practical or project score which will finally constitute the total marks in a subject. The Council has asked all headmasters to submit marks secured by students in Class XI examinations by June 23.

The Board and the Council expressed their optimism in bringing out the results by July. Over 12 lakh students of Madhyamik and nearly 9 lakh in Higher Secondary will come under this evaluation pattern.