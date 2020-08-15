Esplanade bus depot: SBSTC strengthens surveillance

Kolkata: South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will conduct an awareness campaign among the passengers at Esplanade bus terminus who do not always follow Covid norms set by the state government.



As nearly one lakh passengers use the bus terminus on a daily basis, it often becomes difficult to maintain proper surveillance as a result people do not follow physical distancing.

An employee of the state Transport Corporation posted at the depot recently died after being infected with Covid.

To strengthen the surveillance at the bus terminus, SBSTC chairman, Colonel Diptanshu Chaudhary recently visited the depot and wanted to know from the employees, officials of the SBSTC and also the passengers. Colonel Chaudhary carried out an assessment of the overall situation at the depot.

He was told it was difficult to stand in the queue outside the ticket counter following social distancing norms and the public toilet was not up to the mark.

"We are trying to address the problems by setting up temporary infrastructure as no permanent construction can be done as it falls under the Army," he said. He also stressed on passenger awareness particularly in the Covid situation.

After becoming the SBSTC chairman, he also visited Karunamoyee and Belghoria depots and also inspected the place in Salt Lake Stadium where bus employees stay.