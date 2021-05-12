Escape bid: 66-yr-old Covid patient rescued from hospital cornice

KOLKATA: A 66-year-old Covid patient, who was allegedly trying to flee from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), was rescued from the third floor cornice of the hospital building. During the wee hours on Tuesday, a conservancy worker of the hospital spotted the man on the cornice.



It is suspected that the man was trying to escape from the hospital and hence jumped to the cornice from the ward, where he was admitted.

Upon realising that he might suffer serious injuries while jumping to the ground, the man sat at the cornice until he was rescued.

The Fire Brigade along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel — wearing PPE kits — went up to the cornice and brought the patient down. After a few moments, police arrived. The man was again taken to the ward.