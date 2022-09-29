Error in TET 2014 question paper: HC asks to give jobs to 22 candidates

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court ordered appointment of 22 more candidates in connection with the case of six wrong questions in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014.

The judgment was pronounced by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who ordered their immediate appointment on the basis of merit. On September 27, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered 65 candidates with regards to the same case.

Earlier the court had directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to appoint about 189 candidates before Durga Puja. The West Bengal Board for Primary Education have already appointed 185 candidates as primary teachers as per the orders of the High Court.

The case was in connection with the error in the TET question paper of 2014. In the question paper, six questions were deemed wrong. When the results were released in 2016, the candidates did not pass the test.

However, in 2021, the court had directed the primary education board to give additional marks to the examinees.