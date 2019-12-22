Erosion of Icchamati bank: Villagers leave home

Kolkata: Villagers from Akhrapur in Basirhat block I are living in fear as massive erosion is taking place along Ichhamati River in Basirhat.



Many of the panic-stricken villagers who used to reside on the banks of Ichhamati have deserted their houses.

Six houses have collapsed already. Some people who are still residing on the river banks are having sleepless night as they feel they may meet the same fate any day.

Local residents have urged the administration to take

some steps in this regard. They said that massive erosion along the banks of Ichhamti could only be checked with concrete embankments.

It may be mentioned here that in some areas people are risking their lives as they are reluctant to leave their parental house.

The district administration said that the embankment works would start soon as the state Irrigation department has already sent a project in this regard.

The embankment works would be started soon. A senior official at Basirhat sub-division said the matter had already been informed to state irrigation department and steps are being taken on a war-footing.