ER to run pair of Holi special train between Howrah & New Jalpaiguri

kolkata: In a bid to clear the expected rush of passengers during ensuing Dolyatra/Holi this year, Eastern Railway will run special service.



"One pair of Special train will run between Howrah & New Jalpaiguri," said an official of Eastern Railway.He reiterated that 02307 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special will leave Howrah on March 16, 2022 at 23:55 hrs to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hrs on the next day.

02308 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah special will leave New Jalpaiguri on March 17, 2022 at 12:50 hrs. to reach Howrah at 23:05 hrs. on the same day. The trains will stop at Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute in both directions. Booking of tickets for 02307 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Special will be available on and from March 7, 2022 through PRS and Internet. The train will have Air Conditioned and sleeper class accommodations. Both the trains will run with special charge in addition to normal mail/express fare. Concessional booking will not be allowed.