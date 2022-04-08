ER to run 9 pairs of special trains between Malda and Mumbai

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway has decided Summer Special Trains between Malda and Mumbai.



"To clear the extra rush of passengers during summer, Eastern Railway will run summer special express train between Malda Town and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that nine pairs of special train will run as 01031/01032 Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus – Malda Town – Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus Special.

01031 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Malda Town Summer Special will leave Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Monday from April 11, 2022 to June 06, 2022. The 01032 Malda Town – Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus Summer Special will leave Malda Town on every Wednesday from April 13, 2022 to June 08, 2022. The trains will stop at New Farakka station within Eastern Railway jurisdiction enroute in both directions.

"Booking of tickets for 01032 Malda Town – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Summer Special will be available from April 09, 2022 (Saturday) at 08:00 hrs. through PRS & Internet," pointed out the official.

He further informed that Eastern Railway will also run two more summer special express trains in between Sealdah and New Jalpaiguri and Sealdah and Gorakhpur. 12 pairs of special train will run as 03129/03130 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Special and 11 pairs of special train will run as 03131/03132 Sealdah – Gorakhpur – Sealdah Summer Special.