ER to resume services of 18 Express Spl trains

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway is all set to restore the service of 18 mail or express special trains from July 5 onwards.

"In order to cope up with increasing passenger rush, Railways has decided to restore the service of 18 mail/express special trains on existing path, timings, stoppages and composition till further advice," said an official of Eastern Railway.

02383 Asansol – Sealdah Express Special, 02384 Sealdah – Asansol Express Special, 03502 Asansol – Haldia Express Special, 03501 Haldia – Asansol Express Special, 03422 Malda – Nabadwip Dham Express Special and 03027 Howrah – Azimganj Express Special will start running from July 5, 2021.

03421 Nabadwip Dham – Malda Express Special, 03117 Kolkata - Lalgola Express Special and 03028 Azimganj – Howrah Express Special will be operational from July 6, 2021. 03118 Lalgola – Kolkata Express Special will resume service from July 7.

03017 Howrah – Azimganj Express Special, 03018 Azimganj – Howrah Express Special, 02347 Howrah – Rampurhat Express Special, 02348 Rampurhat – Howrah Express Special, 03001 Howrah – Suri Express Special and 03002 Suri – Howrah Express Special will running from July 8. 03506 Asansol – Digha Express Special and 03505 Digha – Asansol Express Special will be operational from July 11, 2021.