ER to restore services of spl train to Puri

kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has decided to restore the services of Sealdah-Puri-Sealdah special on existing path, timings and stoppages.

"02201 Sealdah-Puri special will leave Sealdah on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from October 1, 2021. 02202 Puri-Sealdah special will leave Puri on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with effect from October 2, 2021," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that due to waterlogging at Tikiapara yard02331Howrah -Jammu Tawi Special and 03019 Howrah - Kathgodam special have been cancelled on October 1.

The official pointed out that all computerised reservation offices in Kolkata and Howrah, generally operated in two shifts, will function in the first shift only from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm on October 12, October 13, October 14 and October 15.

The same schedule will be followed on October 20 and November 4.