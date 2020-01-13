ER steps up arrangements to aid Gangasagar pilgrims

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has made elaborate arrangements for the Gangasagar pilgrims at Kakdwip, Namkhana, Lakshmikantapur and Diamond Harbour.



Round-the-clock ticket booking counters at Kakdwip, Namkhana and Sealdah south section have been opened from January 11. Additional booking staff and ticket checkers will be deployed in this connection as well.

RPF booths have been opened at Kakdwip, Namkhana, Lakshmikantapur and Diamond Harbour and a total of 320 RPF personnel have been deployed in the section for security of the pilgrims.

Scouts and guide volunteers have been deployed at Sealdah while St. John Ambulance staff at Kakdwip and Civil Defence staff at Namkhana are present to assist the pilgrims.

CCTV surveillance and the public address system have been upgraded at Namkhana and Kakdwip, for round-the-clock service during the mela.

Special stress has been laid on additional illumination at Kakdwip, Namkhana, Lakshmikantapur and Diamond Harbour stations, with special emphasis on overall cleanliness and amenities.

At these four and all intermediate stations, additional railway staff will be working round-the-clock to guide and assist the pilgrims.

Eastern Railway will run 11 Gangasagar EMU Mela Special galloping trains between January 12 and 17, from Sealdah South, Kolkata, Lakshmikantapur, Namkhana and Kakdwip.

Apart from this, 4 local regular trains in the section will be extended during the mela. Out of these, 2 trains will leave from Sealdah South, 2 trains from Kolkata station, 3 trains from Namkhana, 1 from Lakshmikantapur and 3 trains from Kakdwip.

The Mela Special will leave Sealdah South at 6.15 am and 2.40 pm, while the train will leave from Kolkata station at 7.35 am and 9.30pm and from Namkhana at 9.10 am and 6.35 pm. From Kakdwip the train will leave at 11.32 am, 2.40 pm and 9.19 pm and from Lakshmikantapur at 11.15pm.

The Galloping Mela Special trains will stop at Ballygunge, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Lakshmikantapur, Nischindapur and Kakdwip stations. Kolkata-Namkhana and Kolkata-Kakdwip galloping Mela Special will also stop at Prinsep ghat and Majerhat stations.