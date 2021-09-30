ER reschedules trains due to waterlogging

kolkata: Eastern Railway has rescheduled trains due to water logging.



"In view of pit constraint due to water logging at Tikiapara Yard, 03011 Howrah-Malda Town special has been rescheduled to 4:30 pm instead of 3.25 pm on September 29, 2021," said an official of Eastern Railway.He reiterated that 02369 Howrah - Haridwar special has also been rescheduled to 3:25 pm instead of 1:00 pm on September 29, 2021.

Severe water-logging was also reported in Kharagpur station due to which trains were at low speed.

Meanwhile, for the sake of convenience of commuters, Eastern Railway has decided to continue running of special trains for a few more days. 03435 Malda Town-Anand Vihar Special will continue to run till November 29, 2021. 03436 Anand Vihar-Malda Town Special will continue to run till November 29, 2021.