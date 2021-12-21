ER reschedules few trains

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway has rescheduled trains due to pre-non-interlocking and non interlocking work.

"We have rescheduled a few trains due to pre-non-interlocking and non-Interlocking work on December 23, 2021 and December 24, 2021 in connection with yard remodeling and Electronic Interlocking (EI) work at Doraha station," said an official of Eastern Railway. He reiterated that 12332 Jammu Tawi - Howrah Himgiri Express (journey commencing on December 23) will be diverted via Sanehwal. 12317 Kolkata - Amritsar Akal Takht Express (journey commencing on December 22) will be diverted via Chandigarh - Sanehwal. 13151 Kolkata - Jammu Tawi Express (journey on December 21) will be short terminated.