ER not to run 10 spl trains

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway (ER) has decided not to run 10 special trains in some routes. "Railway has decided to discontinue the running of 10 trains due to poor patronisation till further advice," said an official of Eastern Railway. He reiterated that 02201 Sealdah – Puri Special, 03063 Howrah – Balurghat Special and 03064 Balurghat – Howrah Special will be stopped from May 19. The 02202 Puri – Sealdah Special, 02343 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Special and 02261 Kolkata – Haldibari Special will stop running from May 20.

The 02344 New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Special and 02262 Haldibari – Kolkata Special will stop running from May 21. While 03181 Kolkata – Silghat Special will stop running on May 24, 03182 Silghat – Kolkata Special will stop running on May 25. A total of 1246 suburban trains in both Howrah and Sealdah divisions have been cancelled after on May 6. Eastern Railway commissioned had two electrified sections having total length of 19.72 kms in connection with double line in Katwa – Azimganj section of Howrah Division.