ER launches two Krishak Spl trains

kolkata: Eastern Railway on Tuesday introduced two new Krishak Special trains.



The trains will run over Gede - Sealdah and Shantipur - Sealdah route and provide loading/unloading facilities at important stations enroute.

The vendors can carry their products on the strength of Monthly Vendor Season Ticket (MVST), Luggage Ticket (LT), Unreserved Ticket (UT) as the case may be.

The regular run of these Gede – Sealdah and Shantipur – Sealdah Krishak Special trains will start from September 8, 2021. The Gede – Sealdah Krishak Special train will start from Gede at 8.15 am to reach Sealdah at 11.10 am while Shantipur – Sealdah Krishak Special train will leave Shantipur at 3.10 pm to reach Sealdah at 5.34 pm. In the opposite direction, Sealdah – Shantipur Krishak Special train will leave Sealdah at 11.30 am to reach Shantipur at 1.52 pm. In the Gede section, the UP train from Ranaghat will leave Ranaghat at 7.00 am to arrive at Gede station at 7.58 am.