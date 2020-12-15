ER launches cleanliness drive

Kolkata: With the resumption of train services, Eastern Railway has undertaken a massive sanitisation and cleanliness drive in Howrah and Sealdah divisions.



"The basic focus area of the drive encompasses stain-free corners. It will involve cleaning of night soil vomit, mechanised cleaning at adequate frequency, cleaning of toilets and spraying of disinfectant solutions in the passenger interface area and inside the train," said an official.

In both the divisions, frequency of cleaning and sanitisation of platforms, urinals, toilets and concourse, waiting rooms, ticket booking areas, trains, tracks, water vending points and passenger interfaces have been increased.

Special attention is being laid on sanitisation of walls and seats, spraying and fogging of passenger amenity areas with hypochlorite solution, moist cleaning of hand rails, doors and frequently-touched areas with appropriate solutions.

Mechanised cleaning of platforms, tracks and adjacent areas are being done with the help of high pressure water jets, scrubber machines, among others. Dry sweeping of platforms, station premises and tracks has been increased.

Sanitisation of trains and station premises are being done at regular intervals with the basic objective of preventing COVID-19 virus. Extra liquid soap dispensers are provided in public toilets for frequent hand washing. Anti-litter posters have also been put up at different places in order to create public awareness.

While sanitisation and cleanliness drives are in full swing in both Howrah and Sealdah divisions to

combat COVID-19 virus, passengers have been requested to observe Covid appropriate behaviour.