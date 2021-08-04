ER gets new general manager

kolkata: Arun Arora has been appointed as the new General Manager of Eastern Railway.

"Appointment Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of Arun Arora as General Manager Eastern Railway. He took charge on July 30, 2021. He has succeeded Manoj Joshi," said an official of Eastern Railway.

Arora is an alumnus of Premier institutions - IIT Delhi, SCRA and University of Queensland. He holds Bachelor's degrees in Mechanical and Production Engineering and has done MBA from University of Queensland, Australia. He has been honoured twice with National Railway Award for outstanding contribution to railway working, which is a rare honour as normally it is awarded only once during the entire career.