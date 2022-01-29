ER cancels trains due to work at Dhanbad division

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway has cancelled trains due to non-interlocking work in Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway.

"Due to Non-Interlocking work at Singrauli, Karaila Road, Churki and Mahdeiya stations in Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway from January 29, 2022 to February 15, 2022, a few trains will remain cancelled," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated these trains are 11448 Howrah – Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express (Journey commencing on and from February 8, 2022 to February 15, 2022), 11447 Jabalpur – Howrah Shaktipunj Express (Journey commencing on and from February 6, 2022 to February 13, 2022), 19608 Madar – Kolkata Express (Journey commencing on February 7, 2022), 19607 Kolkata – Madar Express (Journey commencing on February 10, 2022), 19413 Ahmedabad – Kolkata Express (Journey commencing on February 9, 2022), 19414 Kolkata – Ahmedabad Express (Journey commencing on February 12, 2022)

13025 Howrah – Bhopal Express (Journey commencing on February 7, 2022) and 13026 Bhopal – Howrah Express (Journey commencing on February 09, 2022).

Meanwhile, Arun Arora, General Manager, Eastern Railway offered floral tribute to the portrait of Lala Lajpat Rai on the occasion of celebration of his birth anniversary.