ER cancels or reschedules 6 trains post waterlogging

kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) had cancelled or rescheduled about six trains due to waterlogging, following heavy rains, said an official of Eastern Railway on Thursday.



He reiterated that 09607 Kolkata-Madar Junction special remained cancelled on October 21.

09414 Kolkata-Ahmedabad special will remain canceled on October 23 and 30.

09608 Madar Junction- Kolkata special and 03025 Howrah-Bhopal special will remain cancelled on October 25.

03026 Bhopal-Howrah special and 09413 Ahmedabad-Kolkata special remain cancelled on October 27.

Due to rainfall and consequent waterlogging at Jogbani station yard in Northest Frontier Railway jurisdiction, 03159 Kolkata-Jogbani special

(journey commencing on October 20, 2021) will be

short terminated at Forbesganj station instead of Jogbani station.

According to the official, 03160 Jogbani-Kolkata special (journey commencing on October 21, 2021) will short originate from Forbesganj instead of Jogbani station. Train service between Forbesganj and Jogbani has been partially cancelled, the official further added.

The official informed that in view of downtime activity at PRS Data Centre Kolkata between 11:45 pm of October 23 and 5 am of October 24, internet booking, enquiries and other allied services will not be available during that period over Eastern part of the India (Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway and East Central Railway).

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has installed a Digital Passenger Reservation Chart Board at platform number

nine in Howrah station on Tuesday.

The digital reservation chart board will also generate non-fare revenue for Railways in addition to the main purpose of informing passengers about reservation status.

The entire display system will be maintained by

an agency and will pay Railways for the advertisements displayed thus generating

non-fare revenue of Rs 43.93 lakh per year as license fee.