ER cancels a few trains due to track doubling work

kolkata: Eastern Railway had canceled a few trains due to non-interlocking work.



Due to pre-non interlocking and non interlocking work of Lucknow - Raebareli Junction - Partapgarh Junction - Varanasi section in connection with doubling work in Lucknow Division over Northern Railway, the 03005 Howrah - Amritsar Special (journey commencing on June 16, 2021 to June 24, 2021) and 03006 Amritsar - Howrah Special (journey commencing on June 18, 2021 to June 26, 2021) will remain cancelled.

"The 03006 Amritsar - Howrah Special journey commencing on June 17, 2021 will be diverted via Lucknow - Sultanpur - Varanasi Junction," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that for overhead construction work, traffic and power block in the nights of June 18 and June 19 (Friday/Saturday) and June 19 and June 20 (Saturday/Sunday) on all the four lines at Khana station which was informed earlier has been postponed till further advice.

Meanwhile, a rapid vaccination of 621 staff in the 18 – 44 age group of Eastern Railway Sealdah Division was held on Tuesday. Moreover, all 9145 number of staff in the age group of 45 plus has already been vaccinated.