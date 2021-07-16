Equipment worth lakhs go missing from JU lab

KOLKATA: Equipment worth a few lakh rupees are missing from the laboratory of the Civil Engineering department of Jadavpur University. The theft came to light on Wednesday morning after some professors of the department found that the lock of the laboratory room's door was lying broken. An FIR was lodged at Jadavpur Police Station. Police have started the investigation.



Sleuths from the Detective Department of Lalbazar visited the laboratory and spoke to the security guards. The university is closed for the students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and classes are being held online. The professors are also not attending the university on a regular basis. A few days back several important things had gone missing from the Bengali department of JU. Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has sent a letter to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, urging him to initiate a thorough probe into the matter.