Environment-friendly: Cash reward of Rs 500 for any info on illegal firecrackers

kolkata: The state Environment department will give a reward of Rs 500 each to any person providing information regarding the manufacturing and sale of illegal fireworks.



The move by the state government is to encourage the citizens to be vigilant about the ban on the use of illegal firecrackers.

The information can be given either by downloading the Paribesh App from the play store or by calling the toll-free number 18003453390.

However, any unverified information will lead to the caller being blocked by the department. The caller's identity will be kept a secret and the cash prize will be credited to the bank account of the person.

"The state Pollution Control Board and the police administration will be vigilant to ensure that illegal fireworks are neither produced nor burst during Kali Puja. However, the involvement of common people will add more strength to our vigil," state Environment minister Manas Bhunia said.

The department will only allow green fireworks in the ensuing Kali Puja/Diwali festival as directed by the Calcutta High Court and go by the recommendations of two certified central bodies — NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) on this issue.

The Calcutta High Court on October 11 had directed that no fireworks other than green crackers bearing QR codes would be imported and sold in Bengal during the ensuing festival of light and representatives of the state pollution control board (PCB) and police personnel will

inspect firecrackers which would be sold at the market and the police will seize banned firecrackers which are offered for sale there.

"NEERI and PESO would assist in the drive to allow the sale and bursting of green fireworks only and we will strictly go by the recommendations of the two central agencies who are the highest consultant authorities and have efficacy," the minister said.

Principal secretary, environment, Roshni Sen said the department was aiming at "reduced emission as also reduced sound".

The earlier Supreme Court order for allowing a two-hour — 8 pm to 10 pm — window for bursting fireworks on Diwali evening will be in force and police, concerned departments and administration with the help of Kali Puja committees will be monitoring

the situation.