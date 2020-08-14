Entrance examinations cancelled

Kolkata: West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has decided not to hold entrance examinations for JEXPO-2020 and VOCLET-2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Detailed methods for preparation of merit list and admission guidelines will be published shortly. The online application portal for JEXPO-2020 and VOCLET-2020 has been reopened on Friday at www.webscte.co.in and the same will remain open till August 31 11.59 pm. The candidates who have already applied earlier for JEXPO-2020 or VOCLET-2020 either online or offline need not apply again. The applicants have been requested to keep in touch with the Council's website www.webscte.co.in on a regular basis for further instructions related to the preparation of the merit list and admission guidelines.