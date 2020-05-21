Entire Sunderbans severely damaged

Kokata: The entire Sunderban Biosphere Reserve Area including major tourist destination has suffered a massive damage due to Amphan, said Forest Minsiter Rajib Banerjee.



The minister along with senior officials of the department was present at the

control room of the department at Aranya Bhavan Salt Lake from Wednesday afternoon and took stock of the situation.

"Our range and beat offices at different locations have been badly damaged. The abnormal rise of water level has inundated all our range and beat offices at Namkhana, Bakkhali, Bidyadhari. Dobanki, Sajnekhali. The mini zoo for birds popularly known as Jharkhali Pakhiralay has also suffered damage," Banerjee said. He expressed deep concern over the fact that no forest officials in the area could be contacted after 6 pm.

"The high tide had set in at around 7 pm and we are keeping our fingers crossed.

We are trying all possible means to establish contact," he added. Banejee said that luckily they have been able to rescue the members of their tranquilizing team and bring them to safety at Sajnekhali just before the devastation of the storm wreaked havoc. A senior Forest official said that the extent of damage can only be ascertained after the cyclone go past the state.